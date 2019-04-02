New law mandates transparency for New Mexico Land Office

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Land Office will be required to give public notice before taking any action on proposed land sales, exchanges or right of way permits for certain projects under a measure signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The Democratic governor and Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard gathered for the bill signing Monday in Santa Fe.

The transparency requirements will apply to projects that involve large-scale electrical transmission lines and oil and gas pipelines that cross state trust land.

Garcia Richard already implemented the changes administratively after taking office earlier this year, but the law will require future land commissioners to provide the same level of transparency.

The law also calls for public meetings to be held near the location of the proposed activity.