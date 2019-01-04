New interim administrative director named for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Supreme Court has a new interim administrative director.

He is Joseph Armstrong, who has been with the court's administrative office since May as director of Division of Human Resources. A news release from the court said Armstrong worked closely with former Interim Administrative Director Barbara Allen before she retired Nov. 30.

The release said Armstrong has nearly 30 years' experience in administration and human resources management.

Armstrong said in the release he would do everything possible to help move the court ahead after last year's struggles.

Questions about lavish office renovations and other alleged misdeeds led to separate impeachment and criminal investigations. Three of the five justices resigned. Two were convicted in federal court. Two new justices were elected in November and a third was appointed.