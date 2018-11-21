New York woman charged with failure to appear

NEW CANAAN — A Mamaroneck, N.Y., woman was arrested on an active warrant last Tuesday, police said.

On Nov. 14 at 11:30 a.m., New Canaan police contacted Kerri Lynn Cataldo, 27, while conducting a follow-up investigation for an incident that occurred on Nov. 13. While checking her driver’s license, an active warrant was found for Cataldo, police said, for unknown motor vehicle charges out of Stamford.

Cataldo was taken into custody and charged with second-degree failure to appear. Cataldo posted $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

