New York troopers memorialize comrades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Police are remembering three troopers at their annual memorial service.

The service is being held Wednesday at the New York State Police Academy in Albany.

They are remembering Trooper Joel Davis, who was shot and killed in July while responding to a domestic disturbance near the Canadian border in Teresa, New York.

They also are honoring troopers Darryl Burroughs Sr. and Michael Anson, who died from illnesses after their assignments at the World Trade Center site following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Burroughs died in 2016 and Anson died in January from cancer.