New York man charged with DUI, speeding

NEW CANAAN — Christoffer Schlarb, 41, was arrested in the early hours of Sept. 27 for speeding and driving while under the influence.

At 12:34 a.m. Sept. 27, police noticed a vehicle driving at 60 mph on a 45 mph zone on New Norwalk Road. The driver, Schlarb, was pulled over and when police detected alcohol in his breath, was issued a standard field sobriety test which he failed.

Schlarb, a South Salem, N.Y., resident, was taken to police headquarters where he refused to take a blood-alcohol content test. He posted $250 bond, was charged for speeding and driving while under the influence and was issued an Oct. 10 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com