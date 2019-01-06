New York lawmakers return to take up pot, tolls, sports bets

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, authorize sports betting and impose new tolls on drivers in Manhattan are just some of the top issues facing New York lawmakers as they return to Albany for their 2019 session.

The work gets underway Wednesday when lawmakers convene at the state Capitol.

For the first time in a decade, Democrats will control the Assembly, Senate and governor's office. And for the first time, the Senate will be led by a woman — Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, of Yonkers.

While marijuana is likely to loom large on the agenda, lawmakers will also take up proposals to overhaul voting rules, codify abortion rights and give molestation victims more time to sue their abusers.