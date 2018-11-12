New York administers $372M in home heating aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state residents will be able to apply for $372 million in federal home heating assistance starting this week.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, helps lower- and middle-income people heat their homes. HEAP applications will be accepted by local social service departments beginning Tuesday.

Eligible household can receive a one-time regular HEAP benefit of up to $726.

State officials anyone living outside of New York City can apply for a regular HEAP benefit online at myBenefits.ny.gov. New York City residents can download the application and mail it in.

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.