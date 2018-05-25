New York City man drowns while kayaking on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a 24-year-old New York City man has drowned after his kayak overturned on Lake George.

Lake George Fire Chief Scott Smith says the body of Jonathan Mendoza was recovered in about 27 feet of water after his boat capsized late Friday morning. Smith says Mendoza wasn't wearing a life vest.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Mendoza and his girlfriend were paddling kayaks they borrowed from a nearby motel where they were staying. After Mendoza's kayak was swamped by a wave, his girlfriend tried to throw a lifejacket to him but he couldn't catch it.

Smith said it's especially important to wear a lifejacket at this time of year because the water is cold, reducing the time someone can survive being submerged.