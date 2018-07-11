New Peruvian restaurant coming to Main St.

NEW CANAAN — “The catch,” a la Peruvian, is coming to town.

Pesca, “the catch” in Spanish, is a new Peruvian restaurant on 70 Main St. with an opening scheduled for sometime in September according to Pesca co-owner Wilson Rodriguez.

“We’re going for a higher presentation of Peruvian food — with more sophisticated recipes — and that’s why we decided on New Canaan,” Rodriguez said. “People need to know more about Latin cuisine and we’re the first to have a restaurant of this sort in town.”

Rodriguez said that his partner and chef — whose name he won’t disclose until later this month — was a student of the internationally recognized Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio.

Rodriguez said that the restaurant’s cuisine would focus on Peruvian seafood and fresh fish. Other featured items would include renowned dishes like ceviche, lomo saltado, and pollo brasa.

“Peruvian cuisine is also based on a Japanese fusion,” Rodriguez explained. “There are some dishes like ‘tiraditos’ which are made with raw Japanese fish and there are also a lot of oriental ingredients and in the end it’s all about vision and freshness.”

The Pesca co-owner said he was intent on joining the Chamber of Commerce once the restaurant was up and running.

Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Tucker Murphy said she looked forward to working with the restaurant to help them promote their business.

“I think it’s great,” Murphy said. “That space has been quiet for some time and what we’re finding is that people want experiences and the restaurant and dining experience in town here is very robust.”

The last business that occupied 70 Main St. was the Japanese operation, Plum Tree Restaurant.

The restaurant will have a capacity for about 80 people, spread throughout the establishment. The bar can seat 15, an adjacent lounge 20, the actual dining room 60 and a patio an additional 30 according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who hails from Riobamba, Ecuador, began working in the restaurant industry since he arrived to Connecticut in 1989. He has had various stints with restaurants like Cafe Madrid in Norwalk and Macarena in Stamford.

There will be a soft and grand opening for Pesca but dates have yet to be determined.