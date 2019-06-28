New Mexico vacates last remaining death sentences

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has set aside the death penalty for last 2 inmates awaiting execution after the state's 2009 repeal of capital punishment.

In a divided opinion on Friday, the state's highest court concluded that sentences against Timothy Allen and Robert Fry were disproportionate in comparison with comparable murder cases.

New Mexico repealed the death penalty in 2009. Allen and Fry remained on death row because of prior convictions.