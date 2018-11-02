New Mexico treasurer faces challenge from political newcomer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state treasurer is the keeper of New Mexico's checkbook and is responsible for collecting and disbursing money and making deposits in investment accounts.

Incumbent Tim Eichenberg, a Democrat, is being challenged for the seat by Republican Arthur Castillo, a military veteran and a retired chief financial officer who worked in the state treasurer's office.

Castillo, who worked under a previous state treasurer, Democrat James Lewis, has said he would bring a fresh perspective to the office. A political newcomer, Castillo also has worked for the city of Albuquerque and the Bernalillo County Treasurer's Office.

Eichenberg is a former state senator and Bernalillo County treasurer. If re-elected, he plans to continue pushing for legislation that would make more transparent the investment fees paid by state agencies.