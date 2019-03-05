New Mexico sues US Air Force over groundwater contamination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is suing the U.S. Air Force over groundwater contamination at two military bases in the state.

State Attorney General Hector Balderas said Tuesday the lawsuit is aimed at getting the Air Force to clean up the pollution and ensure that residents have access to clean water.

Chemicals associated with firefighting foam once used at Cannon and Holloman air bases were detected last year in groundwater on and near the military installations. State regulators say the contamination constitutes an immediate and substantial danger to surrounding communities.

The Air Force declined Tuesday to comment on the pending litigation.

The Pentagon acknowledged in a report to Congress last year that water at or around dozens of military installations across the U.S. contains levels of the chemicals above federal health standards.