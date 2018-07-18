New Mexico stops taking fees from nonunion state workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has stopped deducting union fees from the paychecks of more than 1,800 nonunion state workers following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month.

The Albuquerque Journal reports State Personnel Director Justin Najaka told employees in a memo earlier this month that the agency would immediately cease the payroll deductions.

The court had struck down the practice of "fair share" fees, ruling that non-union government workers cannot be required to financially support union activity.

Carter Bundy, the political and legislative director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, says the state memo is the latest jab at labor unions. The union has about 10,000 members in New Mexico.

Bundy says more state workers have become union members since the court ruling last month.

