New Mexico rancher who trapped wolf to appeal loss of permit

A New Mexico rancher who trapped an endangered Mexican gray wolf and hit it with a shovel says he will appeal the loss of his grazing permit.

Craig Thiessen told The Arizona Republic that he has no livelihood without the permit.

Under the permit, the Datil rancher is allowed to graze hundreds of cattle across the Gila National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service notified Thiessen in late November of the decision to revoke his permit.

He had 45 days to remove his cattle or appeal.

Thiessen pleaded guilty in May to knowingly taking threatened wildlife.

The 10-month-old wolf pup died in February 2015.

Thiessen has said he knew he caught a Mexican gray wolf because it had a radio tracking collar. He disputed killing it.