New Mexico lawmakers to be busy this legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Legislature is scheduled to convene for a 60-day session in less than a month and everything from education reform to health care initiatives are expected to be on the agenda.

Monday marks the first day lawmakers can file proposed legislation ahead of the session.

When the Democrat-led Legislature convenes on Jan. 15, one of the priorities will be confronting a court order to expand resources to struggling public schools — and in particular to students from low-income and minority families, including Native Americans.

Lawmakers and incoming Democrat Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham will have a major financial windfall due to the oil and gas sector as they set spending priorities. Some have warned that spending needs to remain in check given volatility in the energy market.