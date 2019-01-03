New Mexico lawmakers seek popular-vote system for president

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico legislators in haven't given up bringing their state into a movement to elect future U.S. presidents by popular vote.

Four lawmakers have introduced a bill to place New Mexico into an inter-state compact that requires Electoral College voters to cast ballots for the national popular vote winner. States representing 270 electoral votes must join for the compact to function.

The Santa Fe Democratic Party on Wednesday announced a forum on the initiative. The bill's sponsors are state Sens. Mimi Stewart and Carlos Cisneros, along with Reps. Gail Chasey and Daymon Ely. An identical 2017 bill won approval by the state Senate but not the House.

Donald Trump is one of several presidents to win election while losing the popular vote by garnering the most Electoral College votes.