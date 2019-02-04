New Mexico lawmakers consider tax on e-cigarettes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Legislature is considering whether to impose taxes on e-cigarettes and restrict where they can be used.

Proposed legislation scheduled for its first hearing Monday would include e-cigarettes in the definition of tobacco products and at the same time increase taxes on those products.

A bill from Democratic state Reps. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe and Liz Thomson of Albuquerque would nearly double taxes on most 20-packs of cigarettes to $3.16, and increase excise taxes on other tobacco products from 25 percent to 76 percent.

A separate bill would prohibit vaping in areas where traditional tobacco smoking is prohibited.

U.S. health officials recently announced an epidemic in e-cigarette use among youths. Recent U.S. figures show e-cigarette products are now the top high-risk substance used by teens.