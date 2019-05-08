New Mexico investigates possible measles case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating a possible case of measles in Sierra County.

State health officials could not provide any details about the patient and it wasn't immediately clear Wednesday how soon officials would know whether it was indeed the measles or some other ailment.

If confirmed, it would mark the state's first case since 2014.

Nationally, officials have said more than 760 cases have been reported as of last Thursday. It's the most in the U.S. since 1994, when 963 were reported.

In all, 23 states have reported cases this year.

Measles was once common but gradually became rare after a vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s. In New Mexico, more than 96 percent of kindergarten students are current with their vaccinations.