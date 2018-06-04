New Mexico firefighters protecting community from wildfire

CIMARRON, N.M. (AP) — Extensive burning operations designed to protect a northern New Mexico community from a wildfire have proven successful so far, but firefighters have been unable to contain flames that have blackened an estimated 32,000 acres (nearly 13,000 hectares), authorities said Sunday.

The New Mexico Fire Information website said firefighters on the ground were being aided by helicopters dropping water and air tankers dumping retardants.

The website run by local and regional governmental agencies said the fire did not move farther north overnight after a mandatory evacuation order was issued late Saturday for the residents of Ute Park. It says firefighters on the ground are securing control lines and mopping up hot spots.

Authorities said severe thunderstorms were predicted for the Ute Park Fire and the surrounding area through Sunday.