New Mexico behavioral health program to tackle housing needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico's most populous metro area are teaming up to provide housing and intensive services for certain people with behavioral health conditions.

The goal is to reach those who are homeless or in precarious housing situations and have a recent history of frequent visits to the emergency room or detox facilities or multiple bookings into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Bernalillo County will contribute $1 million annually for services and $2 million one-time dollars for capital investments.

The city of Albuquerque's one-time funding contribution of $2 million will help cover construction costs.

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority also is contributing to the project.

HopeWorks, formerly St. Martins, is the social service provider that will own and operate the facility. Officials say a groundbreaking is scheduled this fall.