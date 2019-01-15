New Mexico Highlands offers class for furloughed workers

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Highlands University is offering a free online class on geographic information systems to furloughed federal employees.

The eight-week class is scheduled to begin Jan. 16. It's billed as an introduction to mapping technology that includes global positioning systems, or GPS, GIS and remote sensing.

Joe Zebrowski is the geospatial technology director at Highlands. He says the class offers flexibility for students to access the online sessions on their own time and at their own pace.

He says the class can apply to many career fields — from business and geology to biology, forestry and the social sciences.

Members of the state's congressional delegation have said more than 10,000 federal workers have been impacted by the shutdown in New Mexico.

Furloughed workers can register for the class at www.nmhu.edu/GIS .