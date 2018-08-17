New Jersey plans to use $10M to bolster election security

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has finalized a plan to use more than $10 million in federal and state funds to beef up election security.

Secretary of State Tahesha Way's office announced the plan Friday after Congress approved the funds earlier this year.

The plan includes funding an elections-focused position in the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness or the Division of Military and Veterans Affairs. It also would establish programs to assess the physical vulnerability of polling places for county officials.

The plan comes about three months before this year's mid-term elections, when a U.S. Senate contest will top the ballot.

The funds include about $9.7 million from the federal government with about $500,000 from the state. The money will finance programs through 2023.