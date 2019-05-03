New Jersey governor signs law protecting public beach access

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's governor has signed a law protecting the public's right to reach the beach and other waterways around the state.

Democrat Phil Murphy signed the bill Friday, which codifies in law the state's public trust doctrine.

A legal concept dating back to the Roman Empire, it holds that the state's waterways including the ocean, bays and rivers, are common property held in trust by the state for the use of all people.

It has been at the heart of decades of battles between access advocates and government and private property owners in a state where demand for access to the water remains high, but so do physical and legal obstacles.

Among other things, the law requires the doctrine to be applied to coastal development, protection and funding issues.