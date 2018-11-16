New Honda SUV to be made at Alabama plant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Honda says its newest sports utility vehicle will be made at a plant in Alabama.

The company said in a news release Thursday that the Passport will debut Nov. 27 ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's expected to hit the market early next year.

The Passport will be made in Lincoln in Talladega County and will be bigger than the CRV but smaller than the three-row Pilot. Honda has one other SUV, the HR-V.

The company says the Passport should appeal those seeking comfortable daily driving, and a weekend, off-road capability.