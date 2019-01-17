New Hampshire health officials report flu death

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials say an adult has died of the flu.

WMUR-TV reports officials said Thursday the flu victim lived in Cheshire County.

The flu is now considered widespread in the state.

The flu typically causes congestion, fatigue, fever and muscle aches.

Those who have the flu are encouraged to stay home from school or work if they have a fever.

