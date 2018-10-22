New Hampshire among slow states in spending opioid grants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has been slower than most other states in spending its first wave of emergency money from Congress to target the opioid crisis.

An analysis by The Associated Press found states are taking very different approaches to spending their initial allotments under the 21st Century Cures Act grant program. States that expanded Medicaid under President Barack Obama's health overhaul spent more slowly, because in those states the insurance program already covers addiction treatment so states could go beyond the basics.

New Hampshire was allocated $2.6 million, but spent just 23 percent. It spent about 75 percent of the amount it received for recovery services, but only about 8 percent of the funds allocated for treatment.