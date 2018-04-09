New Hampshire Supreme Court welcomes 36th chief justice

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has a new chief justice.

Associate Justice Robert J. Lynn was sworn in as the court's 36th chief justice by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday.

Lynn worked as a federal prosecutor before becoming a superior court judge in 1992. He was nominated to the state supreme court in 2010 by Democratic Gov. John Lynch.

Lynn said his priorities as chief justice would include further implementation of the judicial system's switch to electronic filing and record-keeping, and working with the education department to revive the understanding of civics among young people.

He succeeds Linda Dalianis, who stepped down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.