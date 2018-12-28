New Hampshire Democrats seek to reverse voting restrictions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Newly empowered Democrats are hoping to reverse two recent changes to New Hampshire's election laws before either fully takes effect.

One new law, requiring voters to provide more documentation if they register within 30 days of an election, remains tied up in court. The other, which ends the distinction between full-fledged residents and those claiming the state as their domicile for voting, takes effect July 1. Both passed under Republican-led Legislatures, but Democrats won majorities in both the House and Senate in November, and they are drafting bills to essentially repeal both changes.

Supporters of the new laws argue the old system created two tiers of voters, and that the changes will help restore confidence in elections.