New England fish forum kicks off with shellfish day

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — New England's largest fishing industry trade show is getting started with a focus on the region's shellfish business.

Thursday is the first day of the 2019 Maine Fishermen's Forum. The event runs through Saturday. Organizers say Thursday is the event's "Shellfish Focus Day."

The day will include seminars about outreach and education in the shellfish industry, as well as about shellfish science and management of shellfish species. The shellfish business is a major piece of the fishing industry in New England, where fishermen harvest scallops, softshell clams, quahogs are other valuable species from the Atlantic Ocean and coastal areas.

Maine fishing regulators are expected to release new data about the state's valuable lobster haul during the three-day forum.