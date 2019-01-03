New Elko Mayor Keener sworn in

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Former Elko City Councilman Reece Keener has been sworn in as the new mayor of the northeast Nevada city.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Keener was formally sworn in as mayor on Wednesday and will be paid $14,460 a year.

The owner of a print and copy center in Elko served on the Elko Planning Commission before his appointment to the council in 2013 and election to the council a year later.

He replaces former Mayor Chris Johnson, who held the job for eight years.

Keener says his priorities include repairing the Elko Municipal Pool and expanding broadband and internet service in the area.

He's also interested in downtown redevelopment and building a new sports complex near the Humboldt River.

