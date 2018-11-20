https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/New-Canaan-woman-facing-assault-charges-13408747.php
New Canaan woman facing assault charges
NEW CANAAN — A 21-year-old New Canaan woman was charged in relation to a domestic incident, police said.
On Nov. 19 at 12:39 a.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to a residence on Old Kings Highway regarding a report of a domestic altercation between two occupants.
As a result of the investigation, Elizabeth Nikolla was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to police.
Nikolla was held in lieu of $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.
