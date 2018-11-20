New Canaan woman facing assault charges

NEW CANAAN — A 21-year-old New Canaan woman was charged in relation to a domestic incident, police said.

On Nov. 19 at 12:39 a.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to a residence on Old Kings Highway regarding a report of a domestic altercation between two occupants.

As a result of the investigation, Elizabeth Nikolla was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Nikolla was held in lieu of $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

