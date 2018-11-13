New Canaan woman cited for DUI

NEW CANAAN — A New Canaan resident was cited for drinking while driving following a traffic stop.

On Nov. 9 at 2:08 p.m., an officer working a traffic detail for a construction job on Lakeview Avenue observed a vehicle fail to obey the road cloased sign. The driver, identified as Ellen Joneja, traveled around the sign and onto Lakeview Avenue from New Norwalk Road, police said.

After pulling Joneja over, the officer observed a partially consumed, green wine bottle in the purse belonging to Joneja. According to police, there was also a clear, plastic cup containing a liquid in the center console of the vehicle. When asked about the liquid in the plastic cup Joneja, 64, allegedly told police it was apple juice. Police determined the liquid was wine.

Joneja was issued a misdemeanor summons for drinking alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and released on a promise to appear. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568