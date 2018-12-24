https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/New-Canaan-woman-charged-with-disorderly-conduct-13489203.php
New Canaan woman charged with disorderly conduct
NEW CANAAN — Linda Speranza, 47, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute, police said.
At 3:51 p.m. on Dec. 21, police were dispatched to a Lukes Wood Road after a report regarding a domestic dispute between two residents. Following an investigation, police issued Speranza a misdemeanor summons, charging her with disorderly conduct, and releasing her on a promise to appear in court.
Speranza was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
View Comments