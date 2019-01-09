New Canaan woman charged with assault

NEW CANAAN — A 39-year-old New Canaan woman was charged with third-degree assault in connection to a domestic dispute, police said.

On Jan. 5 at 2:42 a.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to a residence on Jonathan Road on a report of a domestic dispute between two occupants of the residence. A subsequent investigation resulted in Casey Famigletta being issued a misdemeanor summons for third-degree assault.

Famigletta was released at the scene on a promise appear in court on Jan. 7. As this matter is domestic in nature, no further information was released by police.

