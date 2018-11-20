New Canaan woman charged with DUI

NEW CANAAN — A 44-year-old New Canaan woman was charged with driving under the influence after nearly hitting a patrol vehicle, police said.

On Nov. 19 at 12:09 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle traveling westbound on Elm Street, swerving outside of the proper travel lane and nearly striking the parked patrol car. According to police, upon speaking with the driver, identified as Margaret Jean Marshall, the officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage from her breath.

Marshall was not cooperative with the officer’s request to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test, and also refused to submit a blood alcohol test or be fingerprinted upon arrest, police said.

Marshall was charged with interfering with an officer, failure to drive right, failure to comply with fingerprint requests and operating a vehicle under the influence.

She was held in lieu of $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568