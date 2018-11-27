  • Arlind Bajraktari Photo: /contributed Photo

    Arlind Bajraktari

    Arlind Bajraktari

    Photo: /contributed Photo
Photo: /contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Arlind Bajraktari

Arlind Bajraktari

Photo: /contributed Photo

NEW CANAAN — A New Canaan teen was charged with violation of protective order following a domestic incident.

On Nov. 21 at 6:57 p.m., New Canaan police received a complaint about a domestic altercation that occurred earlier in the day. As a result of the investigation, Arlind Bajraktari was arrested for disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening, police said.

Bajraktari, 18, was released on a promised to appear in court on Nov. 23. The condition of his release also included not having further contact with the victim. However, at 8:38 p.m. the same night, he allegedly entered the residence he was instructed not to enter.

Bajraktari was arrested and charged with violation of protective order, and held in lieu of $2,500 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568