New Canaan, state police team up on vehicle inspections

NEW CANAAN — The New Canaan patrol division and the State Police traffic unit paired up last Wednesday morning to set up an inspection checkpoint at New Norwalk Road and Hoyt Farm Road.

As a result, 41 vehicles were stopped and a total of six inspections were carried out.

Six truck drivers and their trucks were placed out of service after failing to pass the inspections due to violations. One of the vehicles was cited for having too much weight.

The inspection checkpoint that took place Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to noon resulted in a total of 21 infractions and 23 violations cited. Total fines amounted to $2,881.

