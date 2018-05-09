New Canaan’s Town Building and the Deer Committees disbanded, others spared

NEW CANAAN — Some committees were disbanded others are still subject to further review by the town’s executive body.

Spencer’s Run Committee, a group of volunteers who help at the Waveny dog park, was left unscathed though not without discussion amongst the selectmen.

First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, who has brought up the topic at previous meetings, said that the volunteer group had no formal process and cited questions about insurance coverage for the committee members.

“Had they actually followed the model of volunteers under the Parks and Recreation Commission they probably would have wanted us to appoint a committee,” Moynihan said.

Selectman Kit Devereaux, a member of the volunteer group, said that the committee holds meetings at least twice a year — though no minutes have been turned in — and is an asset to Waveny Park.

“(Parks and Recreation) always recommended the volunteers and the Board of Selectmen approved them and I’m in opposition to anything that changes that,” Devereaux. “I really believe it would be shortsighted (for the committee to be terminated).”

Selectman Nick Williams, at previous meetings, said that he saw no reason to disband the volunteer group. While not physically present, Williams pitched in via speakerphone Tuesday morning.

Committees that saw their lifespan come to an end were the Town Building Evaluation and Use Committee and the Deer Committee. Devereaux was the sole vote opposing the termination of the latter.

The Town Building Evaluation and Use Committee, formed in February last year under the previous administration, submitted its 91-page report detailing recommendations for 2019 and other policy suggestions in early December.

“We have some big decisions to make,” Moynihan said in reference to the building report.

When the discussion turned to the Deer Committee, Devereaux cited the deer population and diseases as reasons to maintain the committee.

“I think that dissolving the committee is not a good idea. (We can) allow members to resign but I do think that there are people who are interested in serving and disease as a factor,” Devereaux said.

Dick Rose, chairman of the Deer Committee, at an April 24 selectmen meeting had previously stated that members had asked for the committee to be disbanded.

Williams voted to disband the committee but said that if volunteers lined up to participate in the committee, he would consider reforming the body.

The Youth Sports Committee, a body that oversees sports organizations that use town property, had been on the chopping block last month but the selectmen decided to wait to take an action on the committee at a later meeting.

