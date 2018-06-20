Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/36

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 36
Cherry Street East in New Canaan
Cherry Street East in New Canaan
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 36
Paper straws
Paper straws
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 36
The following materials are deemed recyclable (put IN the blue bin) or not (keep OUT of the blue bin) by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Recycling rules have been standardized across the state.  less
The following materials are deemed recyclable (put IN the blue bin) or not (keep OUT of the blue bin) by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Recycling rules have been standardized ... more
Image 4 of 36
IN: Plastic bottles, with or without caps attached


IN: Plastic bottles, with or without caps attached
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 36
OUT:

Loose plastic bottle caps

OUT:

Loose plastic bottle caps

Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Image 6 of 36
IN: Metal cans and bottles, metal lids from cans and bottles.

IN: Metal cans and bottles, metal lids from cans and bottles.
Photo: Krisna Zyla Tagarino / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Image 7 of 36
OUT:

Plastic bags and wrap


(Plastic bags can be returned to retailers participating in the Connecticut WRAP Program)
OUT:

Plastic bags and wrap


(Plastic bags can be returned to retailers participating in the Connecticut WRAP Program)
Photo: Stefanie Grewel/Getty Images/Cultura RF
Image 8 of 36
IN: Aluminum foil and foil containers
IN: Aluminum foil and foil containers
Photo: Joseph Morgan / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Image 9 of 36
OUT:

Prescription bottles

OUT:

Prescription bottles

Photo: BLOOMBERG NEWS
Image 10 of 36
IN: Glass beverage bottles and jars
IN: Glass beverage bottles and jars
Photo: Ric Feld, Associated Press
Image 11 of 36
OUT: Aerosol containers (food-grade aerosol containers, like those used for cooking spray, are IN)
OUT: Aerosol containers (food-grade aerosol containers, like those used for cooking spray, are IN)
Photo: Aerosol Warfare
Image 12 of 36
IN: Glass food bottles and jars

IN: Glass food bottles and jars
Photo: Campviola/Getty Images/Flickr State
Image 13 of 36
IN:

Office paper

IN:

Office paper

Photo: PeopleImages/Getty Images
Image 14 of 36
OUT:

Single-use coffee containers

OUT:

Single-use coffee containers

Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Image 15 of 36
IN:

Pizza boxes

IN:

Pizza boxes

Photo: Ken Reid/Getty Images
Image 16 of 36
OUT:

Styrofoam cups, containers and packaging peanuts

OUT:

Styrofoam cups, containers and packaging peanuts

Photo: Snap Decision/Getty Images
Image 17 of 36
IN:

Newsprint

IN:

Newsprint

Image 18 of 36
OUT:

Water filters

OUT:

Water filters

Photo: Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley
Image 19 of 36
IN:

Magazines and newspaper inserts

IN:

Magazines and newspaper inserts

Photo: Christian Zachariasen/Getty Images/PhotoAlto
Image 20 of 36
OUT:

Gift wrap and gift bags

OUT:

Gift wrap and gift bags

Photo: Kim Brent
Image 21 of 36
IN:

Junk mail

IN:

Junk mail

Photo: Christine Balderas / Istockphoto
Image 22 of 36
OUT:

Ice cream containers

OUT:

Ice cream containers

Photo: Chris Ted, -
Image 23 of 36
IN:

Food and beverage cartons

IN:

Food and beverage cartons

Photo: Katie Meek, The Chronicle
Image 24 of 36
OUT:

Shredded paper

OUT:

Shredded paper

Photo: Shutterstock
Image 25 of 36
IN:

Cardboard and boxboard

IN:

Cardboard and boxboard

Photo: Guy Crittenden/Getty Images
Image 26 of 36
OUT:

Paper cups (hot and cold)

OUT:

Paper cups (hot and cold)

Image 27 of 36
IN:

Plastic one-use cups (no straws, no lids)

IN:

Plastic one-use cups (no straws, no lids)

Image 28 of 36
OUT:

Take-out food containers

OUT:

Take-out food containers

Photo: Davies And Starr, Getty Images
Image 29 of 36
IN:

Plastic containers, tubs and lids

IN:

Plastic containers, tubs and lids

Photo: Elaine Thompson
Image 30 of 36
OUT:

Tissue paper

OUT:

Tissue paper

Image 31 of 36
OUT:

Foil tops from yogurt containers

OUT:

Foil tops from yogurt containers

Photo: Donald King, Associated Press
Image 32 of 36
OUT:

Paint cans

OUT:

Paint cans

Photo: handout / stock agency
Image 33 of 36
OUT:

Pots and pans

OUT:

Pots and pans

Photo: Liam Norris, Getty Images/Cultura RF
Image 34 of 36
OUT:

Glass drinking glasses

OUT:

Glass drinking glasses

Photo: Louise Morgan/Getty Images
Image 35 of 36
OUT:

Ceramic mugs and plates

OUT:

Ceramic mugs and plates

Photo: Paul Buckowski
Image 36 of 36
OUT:

Spiral wound containers (like the kind that Pillsbury crescent rolls and biscuits come in)

OUT:

Spiral wound containers (like the kind that Pillsbury crescent rolls and biscuits come in)

Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

NEW CANAAN — Out with plastic, in with paper.

Amid a growing national and international trend against the use of plastic, a local establishment has made the switch to paper straws.

Cherry Street East restaurant owner John Bergin said his decision was based to environmental concerns.

“We’re slowly trying to steer away from plastic,” Bergin said. “It costs a little more, a lot more, but it’s worth it. There’s just so many plastic bags and items in the ocean and we want to help.”

According to Aardvark, a paper straw company, the price difference between the paper and plastic straws “varies greatly depending on quanitity” and that paper straws are “approximately $0.01 more than harmful plastic straws.”

Plastic waste has gained more attention in recent months. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans threw out more than 33 million tons of plastic in 2014, generating enormous amounts of trash in landfills and oceans.

The restaurant has been using paper straws since March and joins dozens of other companies in efforts to reduce their plastic footprint in recent months.

Related Stories

Last Friday, McDonald’s announced plans to phase out plastic straws in its United Kingdom restaurants by the end of 2018.

Earlier this month, SeaWorld Entertainment, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Ikea pledged to remove plastic straws and plastic shopping bags from their establishments, beginning this year until 2020.

A regular customer at Cherry Street East, however, said he preferred plastic straws, as the paper ones tended to fall apart if left in the drink too long.

Bergin said people who are given an option will go with the paper or no straw at all. “When the opportunity is there, people will sometimes not even use the straws,” Bergin said. “Paper straws were also used in the 1960s and there’s just way too much plastic in the ocean.”

Planet New Canaan, an organization focused on raising awareness about environmental issues in town, applauded the restaurant’s decision.

“Cherry Street East have made the switched (sic) to paper straws,” a Facebook post from the organization said May 28. “Even though currently more expensive, their concern for the environment and the oceans is the reason why they made the switch. Bravo!”

New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tucker Murphy congratulated the restaurant on its change.

“Last night, I attended a talk sponsored by Planet New Canaan on waste management and the situation is really alarming,” Murphy said.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com