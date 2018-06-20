Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Cherry Street East in New Canaan
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Paper straws
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
The following materials are deemed recyclable (put IN the blue bin) or not (keep OUT of the blue bin) by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Recycling rules have been standardized across the state. less
IN: Plastic bottles, with or without caps attached
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
IN: Metal cans and bottles, metal lids from cans and bottles.
Photo: Krisna Zyla Tagarino / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Stefanie Grewel/Getty Images/Cultura RF
IN: Aluminum foil and foil containers
Photo: Joseph Morgan / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
OUT:
Photo: BLOOMBERG NEWS
IN: Glass beverage bottles and jars
Photo: Ric Feld, Associated Press
OUT: Aerosol containers (food-grade aerosol containers, like those used for cooking spray, are IN)
Photo: Aerosol Warfare
IN: Glass food bottles and jars
Photo: Campviola/Getty Images/Flickr State
Photo: PeopleImages/Getty Images
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Photo: Ken Reid/Getty Images
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Snap Decision/Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley
IN:
IN:
Photo: Christian Zachariasen/Getty Images/PhotoAlto
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Kim Brent
Photo: Christine Balderas / Istockphoto
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Chris Ted, -
IN:
IN:
Photo: Katie Meek, The Chronicle
IN:
IN:
Photo: Guy Crittenden/Getty Images
OUT:
OUT:
IN:
IN:
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Davies And Starr, Getty Images
IN:
IN:
Photo: Elaine Thompson
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Donald King, Associated Press
Photo: handout / stock agency
Photo: Liam Norris, Getty Images/Cultura RF
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Louise Morgan/Getty Images
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Paul Buckowski
OUT:
OUT:
Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images
NEW CANAAN — Out with plastic, in with paper.
Amid a growing national and international trend against the use of plastic, a local establishment has made the switch to paper straws.
Cherry Street East restaurant owner John Bergin said his decision was based to environmental concerns.
“We’re slowly trying to steer away from plastic,” Bergin said. “It costs a little more, a lot more, but it’s worth it. There’s just so many plastic bags and items in the ocean and we want to help.”
According to Aardvark, a paper straw company, the price difference between the paper and plastic straws “varies greatly depending on quanitity” and that paper straws are “approximately $0.01 more than harmful plastic straws.”
Plastic waste has gained more attention in recent months. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans threw out more than 33 million tons of plastic in 2014, generating enormous amounts of trash in landfills and oceans.
The restaurant has been using paper straws since March and joins dozens of other companies in efforts to reduce their plastic footprint in recent months.
Last Friday, McDonald’s announced plans to phase out plastic straws in its United Kingdom restaurants by the end of 2018.
Earlier this month, SeaWorld Entertainment, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Ikea pledged to remove plastic straws and plastic shopping bags from their establishments, beginning this year until 2020.
A regular customer at Cherry Street East, however, said he preferred plastic straws, as the paper ones tended to fall apart if left in the drink too long.
Bergin said people who are given an option will go with the paper or no straw at all. “When the opportunity is there, people will sometimes not even use the straws,” Bergin said. “Paper straws were also used in the 1960s and there’s just way too much plastic in the ocean.”
Planet New Canaan, an organization focused on raising awareness about environmental issues in town, applauded the restaurant’s decision.
“Cherry Street East have made the switched (sic) to paper straws,” a Facebook post from the organization said May 28. “Even though currently more expensive, their concern for the environment and the oceans is the reason why they made the switch. Bravo!”
New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tucker Murphy congratulated the restaurant on its change.
“Last night, I attended a talk sponsored by Planet New Canaan on waste management and the situation is really alarming,” Murphy said.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com