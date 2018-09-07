New Canaan residents charged in domestic dispute

NEW CANAAN — An altercation in a New Canaan residence led to two occupants being charged with disorderly conduct.

New Canaan police responded to a domestic dispute between two residents at an Avalon Drive home at 10:12 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Following an investigation, police charged Marlene Ceballos, 35, and Wilmi Ceballos, 42, with disorderly conduct. Both were released on a promise to appear for a Sept. 6 court date.

