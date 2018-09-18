New Canaan resident charged with disorderly conduct

NEW CANAAN — A 53-year-old town resient was charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a possible domestic dispute.

On Sept. 12 at 2:13 p.m., police responded to a medical call that led them to a Richmond Hill Road residence on reports of a possible domestic dispute.

Following an investigation, police charged Noel Brennan with disorderly conduct and issued him a Sept. 13 court date on a promise to appear.

As the matter relates to a domestic issue, police did not provide further information.

