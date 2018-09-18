https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/New-Canaan-resident-charged-with-disorderly-13239149.php
New Canaan resident charged with disorderly conduct
NEW CANAAN — A 53-year-old town resient was charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a possible domestic dispute.
On Sept. 12 at 2:13 p.m., police responded to a medical call that led them to a Richmond Hill Road residence on reports of a possible domestic dispute.
Following an investigation, police charged Noel Brennan with disorderly conduct and issued him a Sept. 13 court date on a promise to appear.
As the matter relates to a domestic issue, police did not provide further information.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
View Comments