NEW CANAAN — Memorial weekend will be celebrated in town with events on Saturday and Monday morning.

Commander Peter Langenus has been a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 653 New Canaan since he moved to town in 1992.

A captain in the infantry of the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and a colonel in the Army Reserve in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991, Langenus says he is a firm believer in honoring those who have died in the line of duty.

“It’s a way of honoring those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for their service,” Langenus said. “I encourage everyone to come out and participate whether you march or watch. The service at the cemetery is the most important part of the ceremony.”

On Saturday at 8 a.m. the Veterans of Foreign Wars will convene at the lower Veterans section of Lakeview Cemetery via the Main Street entrance. Volunteers of all ages are invited to attend to place new flags on the graves of the veterans buried in town.

The Memorial Day Parade takes place on Monday, May 28 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. The ceremony will include an invocation from the clergy, represented by Father Robert Kinnally from Saint Aloysius Catholic Church the town band and announcements from the First Selectman Kevin Moynihan.

Langenus confirmed that the Memorial Day Speaker at the event would be Brian Vander Heyden, a lifelong resident of the town and a fifty-year life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 653 New Canaan.

Heyden enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and went to fight in Vietnam in 1967. He is a survivor of the 1968 Tet Offensive at Hue City and has won awards like the Marine Corps Combat Action Award and the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars.

In case of heavy rain or cancellation, a notice will appear on the town website and the Memorial Ceremony will take place at Town Hall with limited seating.

