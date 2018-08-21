New Canaan police: Man threatened to use gun in domestic dispute

Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Francis Blair Wylie, 33, who gave his address as High Street in Westport, was charged with first-degree threatening and disorderly conduct. New Canaan police said that Wylie threatened to use a handgun during a domestic dispute at a Jelliff Mill Road residence shortly after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. less Francis Blair Wylie, 33, who gave his address as High Street in Westport, was charged with first-degree threatening and disorderly conduct. New Canaan police said that Wylie threatened to use a handgun during a ... more Photo: / New Canaan police: Man threatened to use gun in domestic dispute 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — A 33-year-old Westport man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened another person with a firearm during a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

Francis Blair Wylie, who gave his address as High Street in Westport, was charged with first-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

At 12:44 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a Jelliff Mill Road residence on a report of a domestic dispute between two occupants of the house.

“Additional information indicated that Wylie had a firearm and threatened to use the handgun to harm the victim,” police said in a release. “Upon arrival, (the) officer observed Wylie and the victim outside the residence in the driveway. Wylie had the firearm on his person, but was not holding the handgun as officers took him into custody.”

Based on statements from the victim and a witness, Wylie was taken into custody and arrested.

He was held on $100,000 bond before being arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Monday.