New Canaan mom charged with driving drunk with child in car

NEW CANAAN — A New Canaan woman drunk on wine crashed her car into a fence with her child in the backseat, according to police.

On May 26 just after 2 p.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to 227 South Ave. on a report of a vehicle that had struck a fence and was trying to leave the scene. On their way to South Avenue, police received additional reports that the driver, Amanda Lynn Sihweil, 42, of Oenoke Ridge Road, had gotten out of the vehicle and appeared drunk, according to the police report.

On the scene, officers could smell alcohol on Sihweil’s breath. She allegedly told the officers she had been drinking wine. Her child was in the backseat, according to the report.

She failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody for risk of injury to a child and driving under the influence. She was released on $2,750 bond and is due in court June 8.

