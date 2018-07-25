New Canaan man dies in car accident in Dartmouth, Mass.

NEW CANAAN — A town resident died after a car accident in Dartmouth, Mass., last Friday according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

At around 3 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Police responded to a single motor-vehicle accident on Route 195 eastbound between Highland Avenue and Route 88.

Police concluded the vehicle was traveling on Route 195 East when it left the roadway and struck the Highland Avenue overpass bridge. The driver and sole person in the vehicle, Richard Carroll, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time after.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

Funeral services will take place Friday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Church in Norwalk.

