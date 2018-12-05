New Canaan man charged with sexual assault

NEW CANAAN — A 53-year-old town resident was charged with sexual assault, police said.

On Sept. 12 at 2:13 p.m., police responded to a medical call at a Richmond Hill Road residence on reports of a possible domestic dispute. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Noel Brennan.

On Tuesday, police took Brennan into custody and charged him with sexual assault in a spousal or cohabiting relationship. He posted $25,000 bond and was due in court on Wednesday.

As the matter relates to a domestic issue, police did not provide further information.

