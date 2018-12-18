New Canaan man charged with DUI

NEW CANAAN — A 53-year-old New Canaan man was charged with driving under the influence.

On Dec. 11 at 9:54 p.m., police observed a vehicle traveling on Main Street at a speed of 52 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone. After pulling over the driver, identified as Steven Larkin, police detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Larkin resisted attempts to have handcuffs placed on him after failing a field sobriety test, according to police.

He was eventually taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, as well as interfering with an officer. Larkin posted $10,000 bond is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26.

