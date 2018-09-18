New Canaan man charged with DUI

NEW CANAAN — Town resident Daniel O’Connor, 43, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol last Friday.

On Sept. 14 at 11:10 p.m., police responded to a report of two suspicious vehicles near Thayer Pond Road and Fawn Lane. Officers stopped a motor vehicle leaving the scene and gave the driver, O’Connor, a standard field sobriety test after allegedly noticing an odor of alcohol on his breath.

O’Connor failed the sobriety test and was taken to police headquarters where a test revealed his blood-alcohol content was 0.21, which is above the legal limit. He posted $250 bond is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

