New Canaan man arrested for punching victim in face

NEW CANAAN — Asael Davila, 26, was arrested Monday on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Police officers went to check on a Forest Street residence around 7:30 a.m. following a report of a domestic dispute between two people. Officers saw Davila on the porch upon their arrival; following an investigation, cops concluded the 26-year-old man had punched the victim in the face after an argument.

Davila was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

