New Canaan commemorates 9/11

Wreath in honor of 9/11 and the three New Canaan residents who perished in the attack.

Fire Department Chief Jack Hennessey at the 9/11 observance event at Town Hall.

People gather for the 9/11 observance ceremony in New Canaan Town Hall.



NEW CANAAN — 17 years later, New Canaan remembers.

The 9/11 observance ceremony brought a mix of public servicemen, elected officials and citizens to Town Hall to pay their respects. While people began trickling in around 9:30 a.m., the event itself began at 9:59 a.m., at the same time the South tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

The ceremony was also dedicated to the remembrance of three town residents who perished in the attacks -- Joe Cappo, Brad Fetchet and Eamon McEneaney.

“Joe, Brad and Eamon -- three shining souls among nearly 3,000 innocent people whose lives were taken on Sept. 11, 2011 just because they showed up for work,” First Selectman Kevin Moynihan said. “All slain by extremists from a foreign land driven to kill and inflict as much mayhem on America as they could.”

The event is typically held in front of the main steps of Town Hall but due to the rainy forecast it was carried out inside the lobby

“It was a smart move to have it inside,” John Amarillios, registrar of voters said, referring to the gray skies. “I think the event went well, it dealt a very deep cut to the American psyche and it won’t be forgotten.”

Police officers, emergency medical services personnel, firemen and other first responders lined up along the walls of the lobby, in full uniform and regalia.

“Families of New Canaan can make sure their children learn the lessons of 9/11… Each of us can serve and contribute as we can to help make our town, our community and our country stronger, safer and better,” Moynihan said.

Pastor Eric Fjeldal from the United Methodist Church in town gave the invocation which was followed by ten seconds of silence.

Following a tradition set by the fire department, the ring station bell was rung a total of 15 times.

Concluding the ceremony was Captain Nancy Upton of the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps who sang God Bless America.

